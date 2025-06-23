Road closure and diversions as resurfacing work starts in Fife town centre

Resurfacing work is set to underway in Leven.

Fife Council is investing some £126,000 improving the road network in the centre of the town.

It is set to resurface Riverside Roundabout, Riverside Road, Glenlyon Roundabout, Aitken Street and Leven Vale, with the work starting on Monday, June 30, and running until Friday, July 11. There will be a road closure on Riverside Road, to keep road workers and the travelling public safe. A signed diversion will be in place via Aitken Street.

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.”

The roadworks start at the end of the month (Pic: Submitted)

Access will be maintained for emergency services along with residents and businesses. All local businesses will be open as usual, but buses will be affected - visit www.stagecoachbus.com for further details.

Cllr Craik concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.”