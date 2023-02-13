Road closure: buses diverted for three weeks as gas works begin on Fife road
Buses are set to be diverted for up to three weeks as work starts on a busy Fife road.
Kirkton Road in Burntisland will be closed from 8.00am on Tuesday, February 14 until 6.00pm on Tuesday, March 7 to allow work to take place on a gas mains replacement.
Stagecoach has advised passengers that several bus services will be affected.
The 7, 7A and BW8 will be unable to service stops in Haugh Road and Kirkton Road as a diversion will be in place from Aberdour Road and Cromwell Road before continuing with the normal route.
Services will also pick up/drop off any passengers on Aberdour Road as a result of the diversons and will continue to do so for the duration of the works.