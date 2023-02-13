Kirkton Road in Burntisland will be closed from 8.00am on Tuesday, February 14 until 6.00pm on Tuesday, March 7 to allow work to take place on a gas mains replacement.

Stagecoach has advised passengers that several bus services will be affected.

The 7, 7A and BW8 will be unable to service stops in Haugh Road and Kirkton Road as a diversion will be in place from Aberdour Road and Cromwell Road before continuing with the normal route.

The road will be closed for three weeks