Road closure: Diversions as major Kirkcaldy road closes for two weeks

The A910 Oriel Road will shut from Monday, October 10.

It will be closed from Ferrard Rad, near the town’s training station to Broom Road, sparking a lengthy diversion round town.

Motorists will be directed round Broom Road to Chapel Level, Hendry Road to Forth Avenue.

Oriel Road closes for two weeks

Work starts 8:00am on Monday and runs until 4:00pm on Friday 14th, resuming again on Monday 17th for a second week.