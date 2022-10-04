Road closure: Diversions as major Kirkcaldy road closes for two weeks
One of the key routes into Kirkcaldy is set to be closed for two weeks to allow for roadworks.
By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:00 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:00 pm
The A910 Oriel Road will shut from Monday, October 10.
It will be closed from Ferrard Rad, near the town’s training station to Broom Road, sparking a lengthy diversion round town.
Motorists will be directed round Broom Road to Chapel Level, Hendry Road to Forth Avenue.
Work starts 8:00am on Monday and runs until 4:00pm on Friday 14th, resuming again on Monday 17th for a second week.
The closure will allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out in safety.