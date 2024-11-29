Road closure: motorists diverted for six nights as work starts on Glenrothes road -this is the diversion

Overnight closures are set to impact on a road in Glenrothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Road is due to be closed every evening from 10:00pm to 6:00am the next morning from December 1-6 to allow the installation of a new toucan crossing on the road.

Overnight the road will be shut to all traffic from junction B969 to the Rothes Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is being carried out by Fife Council’s roads, design and Build team and is scheduled to be completed by December 6 - but may be finished sooner.

The alternative route for all road traffic is via Rothes Road, South Parks Road and B969. Emergency service vehicles should follow the diversion. Access for pedestrians will be maintained.