Road closure: Three months of diversions through Aberdour for rail bridge repairs
Aberdour could face more congestion as a three-month long road closure sends diverted traffic through its narrow Main Street.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 4:55 am
The B9157 between Mill Farm Road and the roundabout junction with the A921 shut on Tuesday as work got underway to repair the rail bridge.
It is a busy interchange with traffic coming along the coast road to and from Kirkcaldy.
The section of road at the rail bridge will remain closed until August 20.
All traffic will be diverted through Aberdour before reconnecting with the B9157.