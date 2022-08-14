Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were heavy downpours on Sunday evening, leading to brief flooding in some streets in a number of towns.

It followed another hot sunny spell.

The Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning for most of Scotland for Sunday and Monday, and warned the heavy downpours carried “a small chance” of flooding to homes and businesses, and may make driving conditions challenging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Kirkcaldy part of Links Street was briefly, while the perennial problem of surface water on the Esplanade occurred again, forcing drivers to navigate a safer route using the adjacent car park.

There were similar problems on St Clair Street.

The week ahead is likely to be wet, with rainfall forecast until Friday.

The flood at the top of St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Jammer/www.facebook.com/FifeJL)