Roads flooded in Fife towns as region hit by thunderstorms and Met Office Yellow Alert

A yellow weather alert for thunderstorms will remain in place across Fife at the start of the week.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 8:56 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 8:56 pm

There were heavy downpours on Sunday evening, leading to brief flooding in some streets in a number of towns.

It followed another hot sunny spell.

The Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning for most of Scotland for Sunday and Monday, and warned the heavy downpours carried “a small chance” of flooding to homes and businesses, and may make driving conditions challenging.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
In Pictures: Looking back at Glenrothes' famous Hippo Parade

In Kirkcaldy part of Links Street was briefly, while the perennial problem of surface water on the Esplanade occurred again, forcing drivers to navigate a safer route using the adjacent car park.

There were similar problems on St Clair Street.

The week ahead is likely to be wet, with rainfall forecast until Friday.

The flood at the top of St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Jammer/www.facebook.com/FifeJL)
Flooding on Kirkcaldy's Esplanade (Pic: Fife Jammer/www.facebook.com/FifeJL)
FifeScotlandKirkcaldy