Roadworks in Fife: overnight closures to resurface A977

A programme to renew the road surface on a section of the A977 in Kincardine between Longannet Roundabout and North Approach Road Junction is set to start on Tuesday (May 2).

Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, will carry out the project at Toll Road over four nights until Friday, May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toll Road will be closed between Longannet Roundabout and North Approach Road Junction from 7:00pm until 6:30 am each night.

Diversions will be in place

Westbound traffic will be diverted at Longannet Roundabout, along the A985 following signs for Kincardine Bridge before taking the fourth exit at Higgins’ Neuk Roundabout to join the A985. Motorists will then be diverted left onto the North Approach Road (A876) to re-join the A977.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted right onto the North Approach Road (A876), then left onto the A985 Eastbound towards Longannet Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad