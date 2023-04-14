News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Roadworks in Fife: overnight closures to resurface A977

Roadworks will lead to the overnight closure of a stretch of road in Fife next week.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:19 BST

A programme to renew the road surface on a section of the A977 in Kincardine between Longannet Roundabout and North Approach Road Junction is set to start on Tuesday (May 2).

Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, will carry out the project at Toll Road over four nights until Friday, May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Toll Road will be closed between Longannet Roundabout and North Approach Road Junction from 7:00pm until 6:30 am each night.

Diversions will be in placeDiversions will be in place
Diversions will be in place
Most Popular

Westbound traffic will be diverted at Longannet Roundabout, along the A985 following signs for Kincardine Bridge before taking the fourth exit at Higgins’ Neuk Roundabout to join the A985. Motorists will then be diverted left onto the North Approach Road (A876) to re-join the A977.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted right onto the North Approach Road (A876), then left onto the A985 Eastbound towards Longannet Roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The diversion length is 1.7 miles and will add an estimated four minutes to affected journeys.

Related topics:FifeKincardine