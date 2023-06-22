Roadworks set to start at busy Kirkcaldy junctions

It is spending £140,000 improving Bennochy Road with work scheduled in two phases from the junctions at Lomond Gardens to Massereene Road between July 31 and August 11.

The work will be carried out Monday -Friday from 7.30am to 5.00pm, and as it progresses the junctions will be closed with diversions in place. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.Bus services will also e affected during the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”He added: “Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”