Roadworks set to start at busy Kirkcaldy junctions

Bus commuters face diversions as Fife Council start work on a busy road junction in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

It is spending £140,000 improving Bennochy Road with work scheduled in two phases from the junctions at Lomond Gardens to Massereene Road between July 31 and August 11.

The work will be carried out Monday -Friday from 7.30am to 5.00pm, and as it progresses the junctions will be closed with diversions in place. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.Bus services will also e affected during the work.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”He added: “Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Fife Council has confirmed roadworks on Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy (Pic: TSPL)Fife Council has confirmed roadworks on Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy (Pic: TSPL)
