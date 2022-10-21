Roadworks set to start on busy A985

Trunk operating company BEAR Scotland is to replace over 4,000 metres of carriageway filter drain on the A985 between Kincardine and Devilla Forest.

Filter drain replacement works will begin on Monday (October 24) and are expected to continue for seven weeks. Work will take place overnight from Monday to Friday between 7:30pm and 6:00am.

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place during those times.

The roadworks start next week.

Tommy Deans, south east network manager, said: “These works will improve the existing road drainage system, through pipe repairs and renewing of filter drains, improving the overall highway drainage and creating safer journeys for motorists.

“Lanes closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place so that these improvements can be delivered safely.

“Works have been programmed to take place during night-time hours in order to minimise any disruption.

