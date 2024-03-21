Rosyth ferry: MP renews call for direct crossing from Fife to mainland Europe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alba politician’s call came during transport questions in the House of Commons. He asked Huw Merriman, UK Transport Minister, to make an assessment of the merits of a direct link from the Kingdom.

Mr Hanvey’s comments came just one month after he called for a summit amid concerns time was running out to re-instate the service from Rosyth after news that plans to launch a new Scotland to mainland Europe ferry service have been put on hold by commercial ferry operator, DFDS. He urged Fiona Hyslop MSP, the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister to convene a meeting of all interested parties to “kick start” the process.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hanvey continued: “Industry agrees and ferry operators stand ready to deliver a route, but the Scottish Government lacks the courage to support ‘Project Brave’.

In 2012 the Superfast ferry sailed from Rosyth on its first voyage (Pic TSPL)

“Given the benefits would be felt across the UK what can be done to encourage the Scottish Government to invest a modest amount of pump prime funding to realise the economic benefit and environmental benefit for all.”

The Minister told him there were no plans to carry out any assessment, adding: “We see the UK ferry sector as a commercial market and do not subsidise. It is a devolved matter.”

Mr Hanvey said the environmental and economic case for reinstating a direct ferry link to Europe was unassailable and had widespread support in Fife.

“The lack of action by the Scottish Government is compounded by the lack of strategic vision and short sightedness shown by the UK Government,” he said. “What good is it for passengers and businesses in Fife for the Transport Minister to crow about five new ferry services to Europe since 2021 when not a single one of these is from Scotland?