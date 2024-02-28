News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Safety concerns at Fife train station on gap between trains and platform

Safety concerns have been raised over the gap between trains and the platform at Aberdour Station.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

ScotRail is set to stopping points of trains after an approach from Annabelle Ewing MSP. The SNP member for Cowdenbeath wrote to Alex Hynes, managing director, to air her concerns about the westbound platform.

She said: “The curve means that there can be a considerable gap between train and platform which presents a real safety concern. Having raised this, I am pleased to have had a response indicating that it is planning a review of the stopping point for trains to see if they can move them forward towards the front of the platform where the step is more manageable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is also giving consideration to adding signage directing people to use the front of the train if they are less able to deal with the gap, and will be talking to Network Rail to see what plans, if any, there are to improve the infrastructure at Aberdour.”

Related topics:FifeScotRailSNP