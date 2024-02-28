Safety concerns at Fife train station on gap between trains and platform
ScotRail is set to stopping points of trains after an approach from Annabelle Ewing MSP. The SNP member for Cowdenbeath wrote to Alex Hynes, managing director, to air her concerns about the westbound platform.
She said: “The curve means that there can be a considerable gap between train and platform which presents a real safety concern. Having raised this, I am pleased to have had a response indicating that it is planning a review of the stopping point for trains to see if they can move them forward towards the front of the platform where the step is more manageable.
“It is also giving consideration to adding signage directing people to use the front of the train if they are less able to deal with the gap, and will be talking to Network Rail to see what plans, if any, there are to improve the infrastructure at Aberdour.”