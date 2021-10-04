Scotrail bids to add wi-fi to waiting room at busy Fife station
Rail bosses are planning to add wi-fi to the waiting room at a busy Fife station.
Scotrail has applied to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal and external alterations at Inverkeithing.
The proposed work includes the installation of antenna, a gateway box and associated cables to allow passengers to access its wi-fi in the waiting room at the station in Boreland Road while waiting on their trains to arrive and depart.
Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.