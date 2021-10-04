Scotrail bids to add wi-fi to waiting room at busy Fife station

Scotrail has applied to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal and external alterations at Inverkeithing.

The proposed work includes the installation of antenna, a gateway box and associated cables to allow passengers to access its wi-fi in the waiting room at the station in Boreland Road while waiting on their trains to arrive and depart.

Pic: John Devlin

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

