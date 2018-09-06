ScotRail says no new trains for Fife until 2019

Frustrated rail passengers in Fife will have to wait until next year before they see promised improvements.

Despite a series of criticisms levelled at ScotRail by passengers and politicians over problems with Fife services, the firm says the 5000 extra seats will not arrive until next year.

The delay revolves around the introduction of the new Hitachi class 385 trains into the Edinburgh-Glasgow line, which would free up the current diesel trains to be redistributed into the Fife and Borders areas.

But despite the delayed 385s now being introduced into service, Fifers will still have to wait until an unspecified time next year to see the promised changes.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The introduction of our brand new Hitachi class 385 trains and refurbished InterCity high-speed trains will benefit customers across Scotland. Next year, we will begin to redeploy our existing class 170 trains to Fife and the Borders. These trains will add more than 5000 extra seats each day.”

The news follows a difficult period for Fife passengers who have endured overcrowding, cancelled services and station skipping – all blamed on the lack of available carriages.

The new 385s have only recently been deployed, after safety concerns sparked delays in the rollout.

The trains were supposed to hit the tracks in spring, however it is understood that the curvature of the windscreens caused reflections which could make rail signals confusing for the drivers.