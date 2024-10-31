The opening hours of ticket offices at several Fife train stations are set to change – with some being reduced.

The changes, scheduled to effect next year, will affect Cupar, and Cowdenbeath, while Dunfermline City will now be open on Sundays.

ScotRail said the change will not affect trains stopping at the station, and no ticket offices will close.

The changes come after a consultation across the rail network outlined proposals to change the opening hours at a number of stations.

In Cupar, the ticket office currently operates from 6:45 am to 8:30pm from Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays, and 11:30am until 5:00pm on Sundays.

Its new hours will be cut to 6:45am-pm 4:15 Monday to Thursday, 7:00am to 5:45m on Fridays, 8:00am to 9:00pm on Saturdays, and it will be closed on Sundays.

Cowdenbeath ticket office eill only operate in the mornings from Monday to Saturday and also close on Sundays. Dunfermline Town’s hours will remain largely the same, but it will now open on Sundays from 9:30am to 5;00pm.

In 2021, the train operator published an assessment which showed a dramatic increase in the number of tickets bought on the ScotRail website, app, or at ticket machines, with a significant decrease in customers buying at ticket offices. In the past 10 years alone, there has been a 50 per cent drop in ticket office sales.

Currently, 16% of sales are via ticket offices.and 90% of those sales are from just 20 stations. Some 43% of tickets are online, through the website or the app.

Scotrail said some 12 ticket offices will see opening hours increase,while 54 will be reduced.

It said there would be no job losses or redundancies as a result of the changes. Where ticket offices see reduced hours, staff will carry out other customer supporting duties within their existing job description, such as ticket barrier duties and revenue protection.

Phil Campbell, customer operations director, said: “The independent passenger watchdog Transport Focus carried out an extensive consultation on these proposals, which received feedback from thousands of people across Scotland. We have listened to our customers and updated our proposals based on that feedback.

“These changes will provide a service that is better suited for today and the ticket-buying habits of our customers, as well as create an environment that improves safety and customer support.”