ScotRail told Fife commuters getting ‘very raw deal’ with two carriages on trains

An MSP has asked ScotRail when the practice of using only two carriages on Fife trains bound for Edinburgh will end.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Murdo Fraser MSP has put the issue in the in tray the rail company’s boss, Alex Hynes after more complaints from passengers.

Mr Fraser, Tory MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, said people had bene in touch with his office another incident of an overcrowded train travelling from Burntisland to the Scottish capital at the weekend. He said commuters in Fife were getting “a very raw deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his letter to Mr Hynes, Mr Fraser mentions how he boarded a train going from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh earlier this year, that was so overcrowded many passengers could not get on and were left stranded at the platform waiting for the next available service.

The MSP has raised the issue of a lack of carriages after m,ore complaints from commuters (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

“I have had many complaints through the years from constituents about the problem of ‘short trains,’ but despite ScotRail promising the issue would be solved it quite clearly is not,” he said. “The latest incident occurred on Saturday when a constituent boarded a train from Burntisland bound for Edinburgh only to find it was completely overcrowded. He described the situation as being ‘packed in like sardines,’ and said that he was lucky to get on board, with many other people stranded at the platform.

“This train only had three carriages. I raised this issue at a meeting with the former Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth and ScotRail back in March, when the rail company said they planned to use at least four carriages and that the problem of overcrowded trains would be improved by May.