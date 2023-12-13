ScotRail told Fife commuters getting ‘very raw deal’ with two carriages on trains
and live on Freeview channel 276
Murdo Fraser MSP has put the issue in the in tray the rail company’s boss, Alex Hynes after more complaints from passengers.
Mr Fraser, Tory MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, said people had bene in touch with his office another incident of an overcrowded train travelling from Burntisland to the Scottish capital at the weekend. He said commuters in Fife were getting “a very raw deal.”
In his letter to Mr Hynes, Mr Fraser mentions how he boarded a train going from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh earlier this year, that was so overcrowded many passengers could not get on and were left stranded at the platform waiting for the next available service.
“I have had many complaints through the years from constituents about the problem of ‘short trains,’ but despite ScotRail promising the issue would be solved it quite clearly is not,” he said. “The latest incident occurred on Saturday when a constituent boarded a train from Burntisland bound for Edinburgh only to find it was completely overcrowded. He described the situation as being ‘packed in like sardines,’ and said that he was lucky to get on board, with many other people stranded at the platform.
“This train only had three carriages. I raised this issue at a meeting with the former Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth and ScotRail back in March, when the rail company said they planned to use at least four carriages and that the problem of overcrowded trains would be improved by May.
“However, I experienced a similar situation myself back in September on a train travelling from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh and subsequently raised the matter with the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Following my question, the First Minister promised that the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity of Scotland would look into this issue.”