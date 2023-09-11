ScotRail unveils timetable shake-up for Fife ahead of new Leven line launching
Scotrail’s changes are due to come into effect from 2025, which will affect commuters heading from the Kingdom to Edinburgh,Perth and Dundee - but the options are open for consultation now.
The new stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge are due to start next summer - marking the return of passenger rail services to the area for the first time since the 1960s - and the train operator has put forward two interim timetables for scrutiny.
Both will see customers in Levenmouth have a direct journey time to Edinburgh of just over an hour, along with connectivity to other stations in Fife.
One of the interim options retains the existing timetable structure. The other introduces additional services throughout the day and evening, reduces journey times from Dundee and north Fife to Edinburgh, and improves connectivity between south and east Fife.
The options include one local train per hour from Edinburgh to Leven via Kirkcaldy, and one per hour from Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath via Dunfermline (as operates at present).
ScotRail also proposes one local train per hour from Edinburgh to Leven via Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath; one semi-fast train per hour from Edinburgh to Dundee via Kirkcaldy; two intercity trains every three hours between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and additional peak local services between Edinburgh and Fife.
The timetable also outlines giving Leven with a daytime service level of two trains per hour to Edinburgh, including at peak periods. This will also provide Leven and Cameron Bridge with an hourly service to Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, and Dunfermline.
A six-week consultation is now open. It runs until Monday, October 23 at ScotRail’s website.
Scott Prentice, head of business development, said: “We’re delighted to be reintroducing services to Levenmouth next year and are confident that the communities in the area and across Fife will benefit from the improved connectivity to work, leisure, and public services that this will bring. We know that what our customers want above all is a reliable and efficient service. We are taking the steps required to introduce a new timetable for Fife and the Tay Cities in 2025, with an interim timetable being introduced in late spring/early summer 2024 that will deliver many of its benefits. “