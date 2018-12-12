Scottish Government accused of ignoring community concerns over A92 in Glenrothes

Campaigners seeking safety improvements to the A92 in Glenrothes have accused the Scottish Government of “ignoring” the community.

Members of North Glenrothes Community Council are due to meet with Transport Scotland, Fife Council, BEAR Scotland and other stakeholders today (Wednesday) to discuss feedback on the appraisal process covering the Balfarg and Cadham Road junctions.

However, the community council claims that, despite repeated attempts to discuss the ‘five hazards’ with Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson, they have had no contact from the MSP.

They claim to have invited him to Glenrothes to see the ‘five hazards’ in person, or to travel through to Holyrood to discuss the issue with him, but to have received no response.

“The members of the community council are totally frustrated at a lack of communication from the minister,” said Ron Page, chairman of North Glenrothes Community Council.

“It seems as if the national government is ignoring the community.

“The area between the Preston and Balfarg junctions is not fit for purpose. Everyone knows that.”

Mr Page claimed the meeting would only deal with “short term solutions, sticking plasters” rather than come up with long term answers.

“We want action now,” he added.

Previous transport minister Humza Yousaf met with the campaigners earlier this year, but Mr Matheson has yet to do so.

He visited Glenrothes in October, when he warned that major investment into improving the roads infrastructure on and around the A92 in Fife could be years away.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “As North Glenrothes Community Council is aware, we are meeting them this week to discuss proposals for the A92.

“This meeting is the latest in over three years of engagement and delivery of improvement measures along the A92, with significant input from the Scottish Government at all levels throughout that process.”