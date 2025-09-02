Scrapping peak rail fares brings ‘real advantages’ to commuters in Fife says MSP

Scrapping peak rail fares will bring “real advantages” to people in Fife, the town’s MSP has said.

David Torrance, SNP member for Kirkcaldy, said the impact will be felt strongly in the Lang Toun and also Levenmouth which saw its rail link re-opened last year after more than half a century.

For Kirkcaldy passengers, a return ticket to Edinburgh that once cost £19.60 at peak time is now just £12.60 — a saving of £7 every trip. For daily commuters, that works out at around £120 a month, or more than £1,400 a year back into household budgets.

Said Mr Torrance: “Those who travel regularly for work or study will see the greatest benefit, making the train not only more affordable but also a simpler choice compared with the car. Families also gain, with leisure trips to the capital now noticeably cheaper.”

David Torrance has welcomed the scrapping of peak train fares (Pic: Submitted)

A return fare from Leven to Edinburgh has dropped from £21.20 to £14.10 — a saving of £7.10 every journey. For daily commuters, this means a difference of around £142 a month, or more than £1,600 a year. The rail link has already transformed daily life and opportunities across the area, and the fare changes add further value.

Mr Torrance added: “This change could not have come at a better time. It eases pressure on household budgets during the cost-of-living crisis while encouraging greener choices for travel.

“With Kirkcaldy continuing to be well served, and Levenmouth firmly back on the rail map, the scrapping of peak fares is a positive step forward — helping commuters and families alike while putting more money into local pockets.

The new policy announced by the Scottish Government came into effect from Monday.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail managing director, said: “This is fantastic news, not only for our existing customers, but for everyone across the country considering rail travel for their commute or leisure journeys.

“Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.”