‘Secret’ bus service launched in Fife

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a new service to Scotland’s Secret Bunker over the school holidays.

The new 93 bus service will provide direct links between Leven, St Andrews, Anstruther and the popular tourist attraction.

The new service will run Monday to Saturday, beginning on July 2.

Paul Thomas, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “With our plans to introduce the direct new 93 service to Scotland’s Secret Bunker, we are sure it will be a huge success with both tourists and locals.

“With the school holidays approaching, we hope we can encourage people to do something different this summer by visiting Scotland’s best kept secret.”

Kirsty Weir , marketing manager, Scotland’s Secret Bunker, added: “We are delighted to work together with Stagecoach on this joint initiative, allowing visitors to the area who do not have their own transport or would just like the enjoyment of travelling by bus to explore all that Scotland’s Secret Bunker has to offer, whilst sitting back, relaxing and taking in all the beautiful scenery of the wonderful East Neuk of Fife.”

Details and the timetable for the new service can be found on the Stagecoach website. They can also be found on the Stagecoach app.

The service will be covered by the St Andrews Day Rider.