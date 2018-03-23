Six weeks of improvement work scheduled for A92

Road safety improvements worth nearly £30,000 are set for the A92.

The work will also be carried out on the B936 junction in Freuchie.

Work begins on Monday, March 26 and will last for six weeks.

For safety, temporary traffic signals will be in place on the A92 from Monday 26-29, to allow teams to safely access the wall.

Following this the A92 will reopen to both lanes of traffic for the vast majority of the project.

However local restrictions will be in place at various times for traffic looking to turn onto the A92 from the B936 and the Freuchie Mill Road.