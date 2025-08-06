Special measures to protect willow tree as rail bridge replacement set to start

Work will soon get underway to replace the railway bridge on Letham Road in Collessie as part of improvements on the Ladybank to Perth line.

The existing bridge, which has served the village for many years, is being renewed to extend its lifespan and ensure the continued safety and reliability of the railway.

The 12-week upgrade will be delivered by Network Rail and contractor Amco-Giffen between August 18 and November 7.

As well as replacing the bridge, masonry repairs, vegetation clearance, retaining wall repairs and steelwork painting will also be carried out.

The railway bridge on Letham Road in Collessie (Pic: Network Rail)

To deliver the project safely, a series of traffic management measures will be in place. These include overnight road closures and two full weekend closures in September with diversions clearly signposted for cars and larger vehicles such as HGVs and tractors. Two-way traffic lights will operate outwith the road closures.

Susan Menmuir, scheme project manager, said: “Maintaining structures like this is essential to keeping the railway running safely and reliably. By acting now, we can avoid more complex challenges in the years ahead and help safeguard the long-term future of the line through Collessie.

“We know how important this route is to the local community, and we’re committed to delivering the work as safely and efficiently as possible, while doing our best to minimise disruption.

“Although much of the work will take place during the day, some activity has to happen at night when trains aren’t running. This is the safest time for our teams to be on site. We really appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we carry out these essential improvements.”

Collessie is a designated conservation area, and Network Rail is taking extra care to protect the local environment and surroundings during the work. This includes safeguarding a large willow tree near the bridge and ensuring minimal disruption around the communal garden area at The Steadings.