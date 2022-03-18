The speed limit is being cut in three areas.

Councillors on north east Fife’s area committee have agreed that new traffic regulation orders should be promoted in Cupar, Dairsie and Tayport following either recent developments or for the wellbeing of pedestrians and cyclists.

In Cupar, the existing part-time 20mph speed limit on South Road is to be extended to cover a new mini roundabout junction which has been formed as part of the new retail park at the ex-Reekie’s garage site.

The current speed limit on South Road is 30mph, but the majority is covered by a temporary 20mph limit and this will be extended to cover Riggs Place.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “A temporary speed limit is a good start but I would hope it gets extended to a permanent one in future.”

Members also agreed to include the new Dairsie Meadows development in Dairsie within an existing 20mph zone, as well as extending the 30mph speed limit to cover the frontage of the new development on the C45.

Meanwhile, proposals to introduce a 40mph speed limit on a section of the B945 road at the edge of Tayport have similarly been supported to enhance the safety of pedestrians using the Tayport Heritage Trail.

The rural road into the town currently has a national speed limit, but the stretch from Lovers Loan to Tayport will be made a 40mph – acting as a buffer zone to encourage drivers to enter the 30mph limit at Tayport’s gateway at lower speeds.

Local councillor Tim Brett said that there had been requests from the community for a reduced speed limit as the Tayport Heritage Trail is now being publicised and people are being encouraged to walk along the road.

“Whilst I understand there are some in Tayport who would have preferred it to be 30mph, I understand the constraints we’re working to,” he added.

“I would encourage everyone to walk the new Heritage Trail, which is excellent.”