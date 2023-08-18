Speed limit restriction to be imposed on Queensferry Crossing
A reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in force on the Queensferry Crossing between 8am and 6pm from Monday, September 4, to Friday, September 8.
By Julie Currie
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:35 BST
The limit will be in place for safety while routine cable inspection works are carried out overhead.
Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The Queensferry Crossing is a complex structure that requires constant inspection.
“However, we’ve planned these works to minimise disruption by ensuring that all lanes remain open to traffic during the day, with a reduced speed limit for safety.”
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on Twitter at @trafficscotland.
BEAR Scotland has worked on the Trunk Road Network since 2001.