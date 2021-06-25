A half-mile stretch of 60mph road between Leven and Lundin Links is to be reduced to 40mph

Councillors on the Levenmouth area committee have agreed to a suggestion from Fife Council officers to cut the limit on the A915 Largo Road, which has a “history of speeding”, along with some other changes to speed limits in Lundin Links itself.

The national speed limit zone runs from east of Blacketyside farm shop to the entrance to Lundin Links, and is nested between a 40mph zone to the west and a 30mph zone to the east.

Upon entering Lundin Links, a 20mph speed limit on Largo Road will now be extended westwards from the junction of Woodlea Road and Crescent Road, where it currently begins, to the service road east of Pilmuir Road.

The 30mph limit on Largo Road that leads into Lundin Links is set to be extended into Pilmuir Road itself to protect residents who live in the homes on that street.

Officers say that reducing the limit will make travelling into, out of, and through Lundin Links safer, particularly for pedestrians and active travellers who use the footway adjoining the A915.

Traffic engineer Eva Martinez told the committee: “There’s been a lot of consultation with the community council and ward councillors and there seems to be a lot of agreement with this.”

The A915 has been a concern for some time among locals. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Largo Road in early 2020, while vehicles have collided with houses further into Lundin Links itself on the same street.

Leven, Kennoway and Largo Labour councillor Colin Davidson said: “It really is becoming a real issue for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Anything we can do to slow traffic down but keep it moving has to be welcomed.