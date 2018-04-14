St Andrews car park to be upgraded this week

Fife Council is to invest £10,000 in upgrading a St Andrews car park.

The local authority will be improving the car park on North Argyle Street, resurfacing it and installing new traffic calming measures.

The work is set to begin on Monday and should be finished by Friday.

The whole car park will be closed to vehicles during this time. Pedestrians will be able to use the car park as normal with alternative car parking available at Petheram Bridge.

A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”