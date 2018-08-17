St Andrews to hold first car-free day

The east end of Market Street is to be shut off next month as St Andrews hosts its first ever car-free day.

The event, to be held on September 22, has been organised by St Andrews Space for Cycling (SASC), the Transition University of St Andrews and Fife Council.

It means pedestrians and cyclists will be able to enjoy Market Street for a day without watching out for cars.

A number of activities have been organised for the event.

Scottish cycling phenomenon Danny Macaskill’s stunt bike team, The Clan, will be in town, children’s bike lessons will be available, and ‘pop-up parks’ will be set up to give shoppers a place to relax.

There will also be a led-cycle ride between 2-4pm starting and finishing at the fountain, along virtually traffic free routes and taking in the views of St Andrews.

SASC’s chair Tony Waterston said: “The idea came about as a result of our group’s wish to see St Andrews become the most cycle friendly town in Scotland.

“This is a taster of what life could be like when we live in a truly walkable city.”

He added: “Research shows that car free streets not only improve air quality and increases exercise, but can bring more shoppers into the town/city for longer, so the local economy benefits.

“This is the experience of many other cities and towns in the UK and Europe.”

Other places throughout Scotland, including Perth, Stirling and Edinburgh have held similar car-free days, in the past, in support of World Car Free Day.