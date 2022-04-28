Staff shortages lead to bus service cancellations in Fife - these routes are affected

Staff shortages have resulted in some bus services being cancelled in Fife this afternoon and evening.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:07 pm

Stagecoach confirmed on social media that several services would be withdrawn.

The 39, 39D and X37 are all affected.

Stagecoach bus

Withdrawn because of staff shortages are the 39 at 16:42 from Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy; the e 39D at 17:40 from Kirkcaldy to Leslie; the 39D at 18:44 from Leslie to Kirkcaldy; and the 39D at 19:50 from Kirkcaldy to Leslie

The following X37 service have also been withdrawn: 15:55 from Glenrothes to Glen braur; 16:48 from Glen braur to Glenrothes, and the 18:30 from Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

