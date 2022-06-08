Staff shortages lead to more cancelled bus services in Fife

Stagecoach has announced on its Twitter feed that some buses will not be running as scheduled – and has apologised to passengers.

The following will not operate:

Service 11 at 19:15 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Service 12 at 19:55 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy

Service 32a at 20:35 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy

Service 12 at 17:25 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy

Staffing issues have hit services in Fife

Service 12 at 18:25 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy

Service 11 at 19:15 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy

Service 39A – 13:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy – 14:08

Service 39B –14:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes – 15:05

Service 43 at 19:03 from Glenrothes to Leven

Service 44A at 19:37 from Leven to Glenrothes

X59 - 12:50 GBS to St Andrews - 13:35

X24 – 13:55 St Andrews to GBS - 14:39

X24 15:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow - 17:41