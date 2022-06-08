Staff shortages lead to more cancelled bus services in Fife

Stagecoach has announced on its Twitter feed that some buses will not be running as scheduled – and has apologised to passengers.
The following will not operate:
Service 11 at 19:15 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy
Service 12 at 19:55 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy
Service 32a at 20:35 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy
Service 12 at 17:25 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy
Service 12 at 18:25 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy
Service 11 at 19:15 from Kirkcaldy to Retail Pk Kirkcaldy
Service 39A – 13:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy – 14:08
Service 39B –14:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes – 15:05
Service 43 at 19:03 from Glenrothes to Leven
Service 44A at 19:37 from Leven to Glenrothes
X59 - 12:50 GBS to St Andrews - 13:35
X24 – 13:55 St Andrews to GBS - 14:39
X24 15:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow - 17:41
X24 18:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes - 20:14