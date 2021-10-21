Stagecoach bus strike scrapped as drivers and staff accept pay offer
Bus drivers in Fife have voted to cancel strike plans and accept a pay offer from Stagecoach, a union says.
Unite Scotland says that the threat of strike action by Stagecoach workers across Fife, Perth and Strathtay has been averted due to members accepting a “significantly improved” offer from the company.On 8 October, around 600 Stagecoach East workers rejected a previous offer.
The workers involved are drivers, engineering staff, administrative workers, and cleaners.
Fife workers backed strike action by 93.4% in a 74.4% ballot turnout.
Dougie Maguire, Unite regional coordinator, said: “Unite members in Stagecoach East Scotland have accepted a significantly improved offer of a wage increase.
"Strike action will now not be necessary thanks to the solid stance taken by our members, who it should be remembered, have kept the country moving during this pandemic.
"The message for workers is clear. You can succeed in improving your terms and conditions at work, join Unite and be prepared to challenge your employer.”