Stagecoach bus strike scrapped as drivers and staff accept pay offer

Stagecoach bus staff have voted to accept the pay deal.

Unite Scotland says that the threat of strike action by Stagecoach workers across Fife, Perth and Strathtay has been averted due to members accepting a “significantly improved” offer from the company.On 8 October, around 600 Stagecoach East workers rejected a previous offer.

The workers involved are drivers, engineering staff, administrative workers, and cleaners.

Fife workers backed strike action by 93.4% in a 74.4% ballot turnout.

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional coordinator, said: “Unite members in Stagecoach East Scotland have accepted a significantly improved offer of a wage increase.

"Strike action will now not be necessary thanks to the solid stance taken by our members, who it should be remembered, have kept the country moving during this pandemic.