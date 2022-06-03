Stagecoach cancels several Fife bus services because of staffing issue

Several bus services have been cancelled in Fife this afternoon and evening because of a staffing issue.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 2:52 pm

Stagecoach announced on its Twitter feed that some buses will not be running as scheduled.

The following will not operate:32A Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy at 18:38

14A departing Kirkcaldy at 19:40

Staffing issues have hit services in Fife

11 departing Kirkcaldy at 20:15

12 departing Kirkcaldy at 20:55

32A Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes at 21:35.

42 Glenrothes to Dundee at 16:55

77 Dundee to Gauldry at 18:10

77 Gauldry to Dundee at 18:42

42 Dundee to Glenrothes at 19:10

15:00 97 to Leven and the return to St Andrews at 15:45

Stagecoach apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

