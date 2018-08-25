Stagecoach introduces new student bus tickets

Stagecoach has announced a series of new student and young person tickets which will be available from next month.

The range of student tickets will be available in increments of one day, seven days, four weeks or 13 weeks, with the two shorter options available to purchase through the Stagecoach app.

Longer period tickets are now available to buy online, with the ticket issued on a StagecoachSmart card, rather than a paper ticket.

The change to StagecoachSmart means that paper tickets will no longer be available to buy from a local travel shop.

Student tickets are now available to purchase for unlimited travel in the following zones: Dundee+, East Scotland, Fife+, Perth+, St Andrews, Tayside, and West Fife.

A new selection of tickets for young people will also be available from September 2.

The tickets will be priced the same as the student tickets, and available for the same zone boundaries and ticket durations.

In the same way that students must show a student matriculation card to buy and use these discounted tickets, U19s will also be required to show proof of age when buying and using these tickets.

The company has suggested the use of a Young Scot card.

Stagecoach has also revised two ticket zones.

The St Andrews+ zone has been extended to cover the whole of north east Fife, and renamed the North East Fife Zone. This will include St Andrews, Cupar and the East Neuk.