Stagecoach launches new bus service link from St Andrews and Edinburgh Airport

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 5th May 2025, 08:24 BST
Stagecoach is set to launch new bus service between St Andrews and Edinburgh Airport.

The new JET787 direct route gets underway on Monday, May 5 giving commuters in north-east Fife a direct link to Scotland’s busiest airport.

Services will run via Cupar and Kinross, up to every two hours including late nights and early mornings . Coaches will feature comfortable seating and luggage storage.

Journeys on JET787 from St Andrews will take around 90 minutes, with journeys from Kinross lasting around 40 minutes - passengers will be dropped off at the departures doors at the airport.

The St Andrews airport bus link launched this week (Pic: Submitted)The St Andrews airport bus link launched this week (Pic: Submitted)
The St Andrews airport bus link launched this week (Pic: Submitted)

The service will also provide additional journeys to the airport from Halbeath Park & Ride, which is already served up to every 20 minutes, 24/7, by existing Stagecoach service JET747. Other connections are also available at Kinross and Halbeath P&R to connect with Stagecoach’s other services across East Scotland.

The bus company said the launch of the new, direct bus service marks “a significant milestone for the local community. St Andrews” to one of Scotland’s largest travel hubs.

Sarah Elliott, commercial director, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this new bus service, demonstrating Stagecoach’s commitment to improving connectivity across the region. The new route will make travel between St Andrews and Edinburgh Airport easier, faster, and more affordable. It’s a win for local residents, students, and visitors alike, providing a stress-free option for airport access."

