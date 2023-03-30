News you can trust since 1871
Stagecoach pulls 12 services from two pothole-ridden streets in Kirkcaldy

Stagecoach has pulled its buses from two pothole-ridden streets in Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST

A total of 12 services are affected by the company’s decision to temporarily suspend using Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue.

It blamed the decision on “poor road conditions.”

The streets link Dunnikier Road and Hendry Road, and are busy routes for residents, vans and public transport, but there are several more potholes, with the worst closest to the traffic lights opposite the Co-Op on Lauder Road.

The surface is so poor drivers are having to slow to a near stop to navigate through the multiple potholes which are now highlighted with traffic cones.

There are also several other potholes on both streets.

Stagecoach warned passengers there may be delays while diversions are in place - they came into force today (Thursday, March 30) and will remain “until further notice.”

The bus company said services affected included the 7, 7A, 33, 33A, 34A, 37, 37A, 39, 39A, 39B, 41 and 46. They will divert via Lauder Road, Dunnikier Road, Hayfield Road and Hendry Road heading for Kirkcaldy Bus Station, and the same route will be in reverse for Victoria Hospital onward.

The potholes have resulted in buses being pulled from two busy routes in Kirkcaldy
School services which use Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue are not affected and will l operate as normal.

Fife Council has been approached for comment.

