Stagecoach East Scotland has announced an investment of £2.7million for a fleet of 10 innovative new coaches.

Almost half the vehicle’s seating is on a low level, allowing those with mobility issues and wheelchair users easier access.

Inside the new Stagecoach city express accessible 'Plaxton Panther' coaches

This brings the company’s new fleet investment to over £5.8m in the past year.

The coaches are due to be on the road in west Fife – mainly the Dunfermline-Edinburgh route , with a second batch of nine coaches due later in the year for other routes.