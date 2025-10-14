Stagecoach is set to unveil a series of changes to timetables and services across the network in Fife.

The bus operator said the changes will come into effect from November 24 following a consultation with staff and passengers - and will improve punctuality, reliability and connections across the network

Its plans have been submitted to the Traffic Commissioner for approval, and will be detailed on its website in the coming weeks.

The proposals come after a consultation with staff and passengers. As a result, Stagecoach said, several services have been adjusted to reflect demand and enhance reliability. This includes increased frequency on some routes, the introduction of new services to maintain local coverage, and revised timetables to support school and commuter travel patterns.

Stagecoach's changes are now with the Traffic Commissioner for approval (Pic: Submitted)

Stagecoach plans to withdraw services from Tayport to Cupar, Glenrothes and St Andrews. The 42 and 42A services to Tayport will be replaced by a single service. The X54, which connects Dundee, Cupar and Glenrothes to Edinburgh is set for the axe.

Dalgety Bay will also have fewer services to Edinburgh, but there will be a more direct service from Cupar to Dundee and a new service from Duloch in Dunfermline to the capital. Service 36 will be extended to operate between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh on Sundays while the 38 will be reduced to operate on an hourly basis

Stagecoach said each decision was “data-led” and “reflected detailed analysis of passenger demand, traffic conditions and operational performance to ensure services match how people actually travel.”

David Frenz, interim managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re aware that these plans may not suit everyone’s needs and requirements and we remain in dialogue with Fife Council to explore options for areas with low passenger usage that mean services operating commercially are no longer viable.

“We understand the council is working with other local operators to maintain socially necessary links where we have withdrawn.”

The company said it has now reviewed all consultation feedback and made a number of adjustments in response to the views shared by customers and local organisations. Final timetables and updated route information will be published on its website in early November.

The online consultation was publicised across social media, local media outlets and posters displayed onboard buses.