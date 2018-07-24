Stagecoach to put on extra services for Fifers during Fringe

Extra buses are to be added to existing routes to benefit Fifers traveling across to Edinburgh to attend this year’s Fringe.

From August 3 until August 27, Stagecoach East Scotland are to run an F59 service, a dedicated service between Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride and Edinburgh, in addition to existing services.

The additional buses will run every 20 minutes between Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

You might also be interested in...

Fife retail park sold as part of £164m deal

Take shorter showers to save water, Fifers urged

Fife photo competition finalist and his pooch Cody need your votes

Extra late night buses as well as extra late evening buses between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh are also to be scheduled during the festival period.

For full details and times on all additional services visit the Stagecoach website here.