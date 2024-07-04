Stagecoach unveils more express bus services for Fife commuters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifers are set to benefit from more bus services across to Edinburgh, and also Glasgow and Perth.

It comes as Stagecoach part of Stagecoach’s “enhanced express service” on the East coast, which starts onm Monday, July 29.Ahead of the Edinburgh Festival, this will increase the number of journeys to and from Edinburgh on services X54, X55, X56, X59 and X61, with some adjustments to timings to improve journey reliability.

More journeys will be added on services X54/X59 between Glenrothes and Edinburgh providing a 20 minute frequency Monday to Saturday and extra trips on Sundays. The frequency on service X55 between Dunfermline, Rosyth and Edinburgh will also be doubled, with daytime services operating up to every 15 minutes and evening services every 30 minutes.

Late night journeys from Edinburgh will be introduced on service X55 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights too, ensuring safe travel home for those enjoying shows at the Edinburgh Festival and beyond, with all existing tickets and passes valid on night buses. The late night journeys will operate Monday to Saturday during the festival, reverting back to Thursday, Friday and Saturday thereafter.

Stagecoach has announced improved express services from Fife (Pic: Stagecoach)

More Sunday journeys are also being added into the network, with service X56 (Perth-Kinross-Kelty-Edinburgh) providing a new two hourly service and new Sunday trips on the X61 (Kirkcaldy-Edinburgh), which, alongside additional journeys on service X59, means the frequency of service available between Halbeath Park & Ride and Edinburgh will increase to every 15 minutes during the daytime.

Also on Sundays, service X61 will provide new links between the East Neuk and Edinburgh, providing more opportunities for tourists and locals alike to visit the many great scenic and visitor attractions across Fife. Service X60 will continue to provide these links Monday to Saturdays as it does at present.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “With more and more people using our Edinburgh services each year, these service enhancements come at precisely the right time, providing frequent transport to reach the festival for less, and with more trips during the day, at the weekends and evenings, it’s never been easier to leave the car behind, or at a park and ride site.