Standing Stane Road: New hi-tech signs installed in bid to cut number of accidents

Fife Council has completed work putting them along the A915 Standing Stane Road which has been the scene of several fatalities in recent years.

Data collected by Police Scotland has shown that a high number of accidents on the road are caused by vehicles driving too closely together, leaving drivers without enough time to react if the car in front slows down, particularly on the approach to junctions.

New high-tech road signs on the Standing Stane Road

Detectors at the new road signs can calculate the distance between vehicles and also identify when other vehicles are approaching the junctions.

Steve Sellars, road safety and travel planning lead professional said: “We hope that drivers will take notice of the messages being displayed and help make the route a safer one for everyone.