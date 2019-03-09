Strong support for petition demanding Scotrail cut Fife fares by 30 per cent

A petition launched calling on ScotRail to cut fares in Fife has been backed by 500 people in a matter of days.

Lesley Laird MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, set up the online campaign after the public meeting with boss Alex Hynes saw him hear direct from commuters fed up with delays, last-minute cancellations affecting hundreds of people, and and overcrowded carriages.

He told his customers it may be the end of the year before peak services to the Kingdom - already among the worst in Scotland - were finally improved.

The meeting heard calls for a cut in fares to reflect the fact ScotRail’s service in Fife was so poor - and the pressure has now been stepped up with the new online petition,

It calls for a cut of at least 30 per cent.

The Kirkcaldy MP said: “Apologies are not enough.

“It’s unfair to expect Fifers to pay full price for substandard train services, which is why we demand Michael Matheson MSP use his powers to reduce Fife train fares by at least 30 per cent until services are back to normal.

Find the petition here: We demand cheaper Scotrail fares in Fife