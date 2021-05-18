Surge in number of electric vehicles registered in Fife, figures reveal

Department for Transport statistics show 1,199 ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) were licensed in the Kingdom at the end of last year – 359 more than at the end of 2019, when there were 840.

The figures include battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Of the additions, the majority (295) were registered to private keepers, while 64 were to the addresses of local firms.

Pic: John Devlin

A total of, 795 of the ULEVs licensed at the end of the year were battery electric vehicles – defined as zero emission.

A further 369 were plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which combine an electric motor with a petrol or diesel engine.

Picture: John Devlin

Across the UK, 64% of ULEVS registered for the first time last year were battery electric vehicles, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 35%.

The DfT said a vehicle’s address does not necessarily reflect where it is located, especially for large fleets kept by companies for leasing or rentals.

Overall, ULEVs still only accounted for around 0.6% of all vehicles licensed in Fife at the end of 2020 – just below the UK average of 1.1%.

The Government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, and ensuring all new sales are “zero emissions at the tailpipe” by 2035.

The Labour Party says ity needs to do more to make eco-friendly cars more affordable for families across the country.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.