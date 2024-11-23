Survey reveals number of EV chargers in Fife as network continues to grow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of public electric vehicle chargers drivers had access to in Fife rose by more than a third last year, new figures show.

It comes as the RAC expressed concerns certain communities are missing out, with the figures showing an inconsistent supply of chargers across the UK.

Department for Transport figures show there were 226 public electric car chargers in Fife as of July – up from 166 the year before. It means the number of public chargers has risen by 36% over the last year.

The Government set a target of installing 300,000 public electric chargers by 2030, meaning around 3,600 chargers must be installed across the UK per month. Of the chargers installed in Fife, 45 were rapid chargers.

Fife's EV charging network has grown (Pic: Pixabay)

The RAC said areas currently poorly served need to be prioritised, with some places having more than 1,000 chargers per 100,000 people and others having fewer than 30 per 100,000.

There were 61 public chargers per 100,000 people in Fife.

Simon Williams, RAC head of policy, said: "It is extremely positive that electric vehicle chargers continue to be installed at pace in public locations, giving current and prospective EV drivers more confidence that they’ll be able to charge up when and where they need to, but there are significant differences when it comes to regional and local accessibility.

A DfT spokesperson said: "We are committed to accelerating the rollout of charge-points across the UK.

"And we want to go further and faster right across the country, giving drivers the confidence to make the move to zero-emission vehicles."