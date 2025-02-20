Survey reveals reasons why Fifers are so distracted using our roads

Most road users in Fife have admitted their mind has wandered while using the road, according to a new survey - and one in three drivers confessed they’d had a journey where they had zoned out and couldn’t quite remember how they got to their destination.

The findings were released as part Road Safety Scotland’s Distraction campaign which was launched this week by Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, and Michael McDonnell, director of Road Safety Scotland.

Tthe campaign urges all road users - but particularly drivers, who pose the greatest risk to others - to keep their mind on the road at all times.

In Fife, almost four in five (78%) of drivers surveyed admitted to some level of distraction while driving, with more than one in three (44% drivers admitting they’d had a journey where they had zoned out and couldn’t quite remember how they got to their destination.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop with Director of Road Safety Scotland Michael McDonnell (Pic: Chris James)

Of all road users in Fife who said they experienced distraction, over a third said thinking about other activities, tasks and plans was a regular cause.

The survey painted a picture of the leading causes of distraction in both drivers and pedestrians across Scotland.

After weather, drivers cited not knowing their route well (36%), being tired (32%), being in a hurry (25%), and being worried or stressed (23%) as the things that affect them most while driving.

For pedestrians, things happening around the road, their own thoughts including stress or worry, being in a hurry, and talking to the people they’re walking with (20 per cent) were among the most frequently cited distractions. Mobile phones were also a major distraction, with 22 per cent of pedestrians and 10 per cent of drivers saying they affected their focus.

Ms Hyslop said: “This survey highlights just how easy it is for both drivers and pedestrians to become distracted - whether by our thoughts, technology, or the world around us. Even a brief lapse in attention can have serious, sometimes devastating, consequences.

“It’s hugely important for all road users, and especially drivers who pose the greatest risk, to take responsibility for their own safety and look out for others by staying focused on the road at all times.”

The Scotland-wide campaign will run across TV, cinema, radio, digital and outdoor channels.