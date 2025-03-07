Suspected gas leak closes Fife road
A suspected gas leak has closed a road in Fife.
The A985 Admiralty Road between Limekilns and Rosyth is currently closed to traffic, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Work has been going on in the area to repair a gas main, and Police Scotland has instructed drivers to find alternative routes.
