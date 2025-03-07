Suspected gas leak closes Fife road

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A suspected gas leak has closed a road in Fife.

The A985 Admiralty Road between Limekilns and Rosyth is currently closed to traffic, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Work has been going on in the area to repair a gas main, and Police Scotland has instructed drivers to find alternative routes.

Related topics:FifeWorkPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice