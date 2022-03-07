Shane Dickson

Shane Dickson, 15, from Airdrie. died in the collision involving two cars and a coach on the A985 near Cairneyhill at around 11.5pm on Saturday.

Police said the vehicles had all been travelling eastbound when the 15-year-old was struck by the coach.

Emergency services attended, however he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family and friends.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”