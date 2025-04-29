Test drive an EV car and support Andysmanclub at Stark’s Park event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fifers can test drive a new EV car and support a mental health support charity this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is organising the event on Thursday, May 1 at Stark’s Park, home of Rovers, in aid of AndysmanClub.

It gives motorists a chance to test drive an electric car with the £30 booking fee being passed on to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will get a chance to take the cars for a spin round town, up the A92 to Glenrothes and back again. The event will also see police on hand to talk about vehicle security along with Fife Safer Communities to focus on driving safely and to the speed limit.

The event runs from 10:00am until 3:30pm, and you can book a slot in advance via https://www.facebook.com/yourfordcentre or turn up on the day