Test drive an EV car and support Andysmanclub at Stark’s Park event

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Fifers can test drive a new EV car and support a mental health support charity this week

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is organising the event on Thursday, May 1 at Stark’s Park, home of Rovers, in aid of AndysmanClub.

It gives motorists a chance to test drive an electric car with the £30 booking fee being passed on to the charity.

They will get a chance to take the cars for a spin round town, up the A92 to Glenrothes and back again. The event will also see police on hand to talk about vehicle security along with Fife Safer Communities to focus on driving safely and to the speed limit.

The event runs from 10:00am until 3:30pm, and you can book a slot in advance via https://www.facebook.com/yourfordcentre or turn up on the day

News you can trust since 1871
