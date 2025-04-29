Test drive an EV car and support Andysmanclub at Stark’s Park event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is organising the event on Thursday, May 1 at Stark’s Park, home of Rovers, in aid of AndysmanClub.
It gives motorists a chance to test drive an electric car with the £30 booking fee being passed on to the charity.
They will get a chance to take the cars for a spin round town, up the A92 to Glenrothes and back again. The event will also see police on hand to talk about vehicle security along with Fife Safer Communities to focus on driving safely and to the speed limit.
The event runs from 10:00am until 3:30pm, and you can book a slot in advance via https://www.facebook.com/yourfordcentre or turn up on the day
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.