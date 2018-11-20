The Fife town where you are most likely to get a parking ticket is revealed

Drivers are more likely to get a parking ticket in Kirkcaldy than anywhere else in Fife.

New figures showed that Parking Chage Notices (PCNs) issued in the Lang Toun totalled 6235 in the last year.

The next highest area was St Andrews, who issued more than 700 fewer, despite its car parks having more than double the number of users in high tourist seasons.

St Andrews’ car parks were regularly above 90 per cent capacity whereas Kirkcaldy at the same period of time was less than 40 per cent.

The report noted that schools in Kirkcaldy were consistent problem areas in regards to illegal parking. Four out of the top five worst offenders were in the area – Capshard (10 PCNs), Kirkcaldy West (6 PCNs), Dunnikier (6 PCNs), and Sinclairtown (5 PCNs).

Derek Crowe, senior manager, roads and transportation services, said: “The schools request support for attendants when they notice parking being a problem.

“We go and enforce for a period of time, it improves and we leave. However, a few months down the line it gets bad again and we have to return.”

Colin Stirling, lead consultant, traffic management, added: “There was a 20 per cent increase in requests for help from schools. Nurseries are actually the worst offenders, and we expect that to get worse when the 1140 hours comes in.

“The parents of toddlers always want to drive their kids to the school gates. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

The majority of on and off-street PCNs were issued due to there being no pay and display tickets, totalling more than 6700 fines.

There was a 7.6 per cent increase in PCNs year on year, with 21,790 being issued compared to 20,142 in 2016/17.

Fife Council made £586,000 from fines in the last year, and £2.64m from parking charges.