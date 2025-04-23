These Burntisland roads are set to have speed limits cut to 20mph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lower speed limits are to be introduced across a number of streets in a Fife town.

Councillors on the Kirkcaldy Area Committee have agreed to the changes in Burntisland:

At their meeting this week, they agreed to new 20mph limits on A909 Cowdenbeath Road from the existing gateway to East Toll roundabout; A921 Aberdour Road from Alcan roundabout to East Toll roundabout; A921 Cromwell Road; B923 Kirkcaldy Road from the existing gateway to East Toll roundabout; and A921 Kinghorn Road from the west end of the cemetery to Cromwell Road. This includes revoking the part-time 20 mph outside the primary school.

The committee also approved a proposal to impose a 20 mph on the new residential roads constructed for the new housing development at Grange House Gardens.

The 20mph will impact on Kinghorn Road, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Council)

A 40 mph limit will also come into effect on the A909 Cowdenbeath Road from the existing gateway to Grange Farm.

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener, said: “Keeping people safe is paramount, whether they’re a pedestrian or driving. I’m delighted that the committee has agreed to allow our Roads & Transportation Service to promote these changes so that we can ensure our roads are safe.”

The committee also approved a new speed hump on the 30mph A921 Kinghorn Road just east of the cemetery at the railway underpass. This will mean a narrowed carriageway which will allow pedestrians exiting the beach at this point will see beyond the pillars of the underpass. A short section of footway on the south side of the road will achieve this and be extended to provide an accessible bus stop.