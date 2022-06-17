These Fife bus services have been cancelled today because of staffing issues

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate:
39A 13:19 Glenrothes to Leslie
39A 13:33 Leslie to Kirkcaldy
39 14:50 Kirkcaldy to whitehill
39B Whitehill toGlenrothes
39A 13:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
39B 14:08 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
12’S from 17:25 -19:51
32A 20:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes.
39a at 13:05 Kirkcaldy to Leslie
X37 at 7:15 Kirkcaldy to (Collydean) Glenrothes
X37 at 8:25 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar
X37 at 9:18 Glen Bruar to (Collydean) Glenrothes
39 at 11:35 Glenrothes to Newcastle
39B at 11:52 Newcastle to Kirkcaldy
39a at 14:03 Leslie to Kirkcaldy
39b at 15:20 Kirkcaldy to Whitehill
39 at 16:25 Whitehill to Glenrothes
39B 10:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39A09:03 Leslie to Kirkcaldy
32 at 11:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14 at 13:00 kirkcaldy to Dunnikier Kirkcaldy
32 at 13:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
39 at 6:35 Newcastle to Kirkcaldy
39 at 7;40 kirkcaldy to Whitehill
39at 8;47 Whitehill to Glenrothes
30 at 9:20 Glenrothes to Woodside
30 at 9:46 Glenrothes to Glenrothes