These Fife bus services have been cancelled today because of staffing issues

Staffing issues have led to a number of bus services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:35 am

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate:

39A 13:19 Glenrothes to Leslie

39A 13:33 Leslie to Kirkcaldy

39 14:50 Kirkcaldy to whitehill

39B Whitehill toGlenrothes

39A 13:15 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

39B 14:08 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

12’S from 17:25 -19:51

32A 20:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes.

39a at 13:05 Kirkcaldy to Leslie

X37 at 7:15 Kirkcaldy to (Collydean) Glenrothes

X37 at 8:25 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar

X37 at 9:18 Glen Bruar to (Collydean) Glenrothes

39 at 11:35 Glenrothes to Newcastle

39B at 11:52 Newcastle to Kirkcaldy

39a at 14:03 Leslie to Kirkcaldy

39b at 15:20 Kirkcaldy to Whitehill

39 at 16:25 Whitehill to Glenrothes

39B 10:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39A09:03 Leslie to Kirkcaldy

32 at 11:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14 at 13:00 kirkcaldy to Dunnikier Kirkcaldy

32 at 13:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

39 at 6:35 Newcastle to Kirkcaldy

39 at 7;40 kirkcaldy to Whitehill

39at 8;47 Whitehill to Glenrothes

30 at 9:20 Glenrothes to Woodside

30 at 9:46 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

FifeStagecoachNewcastle