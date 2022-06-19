These Fife Sunday bus services have been cancelled because of staffing issues

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate:
32A 14:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 15:38
14A 15:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 16:12
11 departing Kirkcaldy at 16:15
42 16:45 Glenrothes to Dundee 17:55
42 17:55 Dundee to Glenrothes 19:19
12 departing Kirkcaldy at 16:55
32A 17:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:34
X59A 21:25 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 22:38
X59A 22:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 00:10
Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.