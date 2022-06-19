These Fife Sunday bus services have been cancelled because of staffing issues

Staffing issues have led to a number of bus services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 1:38 pm

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate:

32A 14:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 15:38

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

14A 15:40 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy 16:12

11 departing Kirkcaldy at 16:15

42 16:45 Glenrothes to Dundee 17:55

42 17:55 Dundee to Glenrothes 19:19

12 departing Kirkcaldy at 16:55

32A 17:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 18:34

X59A 21:25 Glenrothes to Edinburgh 22:38

X59A 22:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes 00:10

Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

