These Monday bus services in Fife have been cancelled because of staffing issues

Staffing issues have led to a number of bus services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:39 am

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages::

X37 08:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar 09:46

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A raft of bus services have been cancelled across Fife today

11 departing Kirkcaldy at 09:10, 10:10

X37 09:18 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes 10:47

39 09:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 10:35

39A 09:03 Leslie to Kirkcaldy 10:08

Read More

Read More
These images capture Leven across the decades and feature many local faces

39B 10:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 11:05

X37 09:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes 11:17

31 12:45 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 13:13

31 13:45 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 14:13

Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

FifeKirkcaldyGlenrothesStagecoach