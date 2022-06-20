These Monday bus services in Fife have been cancelled because of staffing issues

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages::
X37 08:55 Glenrothes to Glen Bruar 09:46
11 departing Kirkcaldy at 09:10, 10:10
X37 09:18 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes 10:47
39 09:50 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 10:35
39A 09:03 Leslie to Kirkcaldy 10:08
39B 10:20 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 11:05
X37 09:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes 11:17
31 12:45 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 13:13
31 13:45 Glenrothes to Glenrothes 14:13
Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.